Empower guides customers to budget district cooling bill

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced plans to provide its customers with a set of guidelines to reduce consumption and save in their annual district cooling bills.

Empower pointed that customers can manage their district cooling budget by reviewing the overall use and checking the financial value for consumption, using the calculator available in Empower website at https://www.empower.com/calculator.php. This tool helps customers to determine and manage the total consumption, setting a plan for annual expenses.

The online calculator comes in line with Empower's efforts to achieve customer happiness and satisfaction, by helping them to easily estimate consumption for a specific period, through a seamless and convenient electronic system.

Empower highlighted that customers can manage their district cooling bills by setting the AC thermostat to 24 C, closing curtains and windows, reducing the use of heat-generating electrical appliances (such as washing machines and dryers), turning off appliances when leaving house, turning on ventilators to reduce humidity, as well as maintaining air conditioners regularly.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We are always working to provide customers with high-quality district cooling services. At the same time, we are committed to providing advice and guidance to reduce their financial expenses and achieve their satisfaction and happiness.”

“Setting and committing to a precise district cooling budget is a key step in the customers' journey towards achieving financial stability. Formulating, reviewing and adjusting the expenditure plan on a monthly basis contributes to controlling the needs and requirements in a way that suits to each customer,” Bin Shafar added.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and others.