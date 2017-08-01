Emicool expands pipeline network to 240kms in 2019

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC, a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has announced that it now provides district cooling services to larger diversified sectors like residential, retails, commercial buildings, hotels, schools, universities, hospitals, furnished apartments, industrial and labour accommodation across UAE and with the mega reach network the total linear length of the pipeline network has crossed over 240 Kms, during 2019.

This has resulted in an increase of 38% over the last 5 years in Emicool ‘s pipeline network coverage, a growth of 75kms. The impending growth in the district cooling sector indicates an increase in demand for efficient cooling services as a climate-resilient, resource-efficient, low-carbon and affordable solution.

By connecting to more than 2,200 buildings across the UAE in 2019, of various 8 large sectors, malls and others, Emicool’s statistics of projects, agreements and contracts reflect the awareness of owners and developers of the growing importance of energy-saving and environmentally friendly district cooling systems. The expansion of Emicool’s pipeline network is a direct result of the company's strategy to cater to the increasing demand for district cooling services in many residential and commercial projects, and to continue contributing to the development of its infrastructure, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Energy Strategy 2030 & 2050.

Commenting on the sectorial increase and resulting increase in the pipeline network, Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO, Emicool, said, “District cooling is fast gaining traction as an alternative cooling solution in response to its contributions aimed at environmental conservation, reducing carbon emissions and 40% of grid electricity needs as compared to conventional cooling systems. The diversity of Emicool’s customer base and the key sectors served is testimony to increasing investments toward infrastructure development coupled with growing demand for reliable and cost-efficient cooling systems, driving the cooling market.”

Over the years Emicool has succeeded in creating smart solutions in response to the evolving growth challenges faced by the cooling industry. Emicool’s technologically advanced equipment and the pipes pass without causing any road damage, or disrupting traffic flow. Emicool has embarked on using innovative technologies to control the water flow, through faucets and special equipment, to complete the process of switching cooling systems without interrupting the service.

The company’s new pipeline technologies contribute to reducing carbon emissions and reducing water and energy consumption by providing efficient and environmentally-friendly district cooling services that allow in maintaining cooling, without being affected by external factors and high temperatures, especially in the summer.

With the current total operating capacity of 355,000 RT from the plant within DIP and MotorCity, Emicool provides district cooling services to DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Uptown Mirdif, Palazzo Versace, Damac Hills and Mirdiff Hills, Night Souk by Nakheel, RTA Metro Stations (Expo line) & DWTC at Expo 2020.

Emicool continues to play a major role in contributing to global efforts to make a positive impact on climate change by reducing consumption relying on larger operational cycle and conserving natural resources using environmentally friendly district cooling systems, which in turn contributes to cost reduction for consumers while facilitating sustainable development.