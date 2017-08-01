Schneider Electric Appoints Pankaj Sharma Executive Vice President of Secure Power Division

Schneider Electric, a global energy management and automation company, has promoted Pankaj Sharma to succeed Dave Johnson as Executive Vice President of its Secure Power Division effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Sharma, who is currently Senior Vice President, Home & Business Networks, Schneider Electric, has held leadership roles in the company including commercial, strategy, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and line of business. In his current role, he’s led Schneider Electric’s strategy to help customers and partners address the disruptive trend of edge computing.

“Pankaj is well prepared to take this challenge as he has been working successfully in the Secure Power business for the last 19 years, living in various parts of the world,” said Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice President, Energy Management, Schneider Electric.

“I congratulate him, and I thank Dave Johnson for his outstanding legacy. For 27 years, Dave has been dedicated to the success of APC initially then Schneider Electric in the Secure Power space. A pillar in our company, Dave has pushed a customer-first approach and a dare-to-disrupt attitude to keep reinventing a business that has gone through many transformations.”

With his extensive expertise, Johnson will support the Secure Power leadership team transition in 2020, continuing as an employee of Schneider Electric, then as an independent consultant.

“Resilient systems in the cloud and at the edge are a key enabler of the all digital, all electric world. It’s an honor to take over the helm for the Secure Power Division during this critical time,” Sharma said. “In my new role, I will continue to advance our mission to ensure life is on in the digital world and that we are helping to build a sustainable future for our planet.”

Under Johnson’s leadership, Secure Power has been a high-performing and industry-leading division, providing complete physical infrastructure solutions for data centers, distributed IT environments, and industrial applications. Johnson has led global functions including strategy, commercial operations, marketing, R&D, supply chain, finance, and human resources. He managed teams across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, driving overall growth and profitability.

“I want to thank Dave for his dedication to Schneider Electric and I know it is because of his leadership that Schneider Electric is well positioned to lead the industry with disruptive innovation,” Sharma said. “My goal is to keep raising the bar in the Secure Power space by operating with the highest energy efficiency possible, nurturing a growth mindset, and continuing to embrace a global and diverse team approach.”