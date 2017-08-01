Schneider Electric Announces Easy UPS 3M - 3-Phase UPS with Internal Battery Modules

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today introduced the first version of Easy UPS 3M 3-phase Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) with 60 and 80 kVA (400V) internal high-capacity battery modules. Easy UPS 3M UPSs personify simplicity as they are easy to install, easy to use, and easy to service, providing business continuity for small and medium businesses, and making it an excellent fit in both the data center space and in industrial environments.

Easy UPS 3M with internal battery modules is available in all 400V regions globally except Greater China, Japan, and Greater India. Easy UPS 3M was introduced earlier this year for external batteries supporting 60-200 kVA. With Easy UPS 3M with internal battery modules, users can now easily select the UPS with a predefined runtime for their loads, simplifying the selection process and enabling faster deployment of the solution.

“With its optimized footprint design and competitive product features, Easy UPS 3M with internal battery modules allows Schneider Electric to better meet customer needs and partner requirements in a wide range of industries, making it an excellent fit for small and medium businesses, data centers, and manufacturing facilities,” said Christopher Thompson, Vice President, 3-Phase Line of Business, Schneider Electric. “Easy UPS 3M fills a growing market need for a reliable and convenient solution, delivering power availability, manageability, and quality while reducing total cost of ownership.”

Schneider’s global service setup with strong, local networks of service specialists provides customers with a complete range of services throughout the entire Easy UPS 3M lifecycle. Customers benefit from the included start-up service to ensure the UPS is properly and safely configured for best performance, reliability, safety, and peace of mind.

Easy to install, use, and service, Easy UPS 3M:

Provides easy design configuration with the input/output/bypass breaker built in so there is no need for an external breaker cabinet. It is simple to service and offers front/top access for service and built-in UPS lifecycle management.

Offers resiliency against harsh environments with conformal coated printed circuit boards, replaceable dust filter, operating temperature up to 40°C, and strong overload protection, all of which make Easy UPS 3M a reliable solution to ensure business continuity.

Provides less system complexity and saves on CapEx investment while also delivering up to 99% efficiency in energy-saving ECO mode, making it ideal for small and medium businesses.

UPS management and global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau using the next generation management software, EcoStruxure IT Expert and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor and an add-on network management card.