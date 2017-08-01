Empower: Over 500,000 Electronic Payment Transactions in 2019, a 15% Increase YOY

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced a significant increase in the online transactions and recorded over 500,000 e-transactions in 2019, representing a 15% increase year over year, in using the e-payment channels provided to over 100,000 clients either through the company’s system or its strategic partners such as banks and financial institutions. This achievement reflects Empower's continuous efforts to contribute in achieving Dubai Paperless Strategy that strives to turn the Dubai government into a paperless government by December 2021.

Empower pointed that registration for district cooling services has witnessed a remarkable growth, reaching a total of 17,833 registrations. Moreover, the company witnessed a 45% increase in the number of visitors to its customer service centers, and a 13% increase in e-mail communications. The percentage of customers registering in the e-services via company's website and mobile phone service (mPay) has also increased by 30%.

Empower stated that the recorded over 500,000 e-payment transactions in 2019 with a 15% increase over the last year; where clients completed their transactions via Empower’s website or mobile phone service (mPay), or through the electronic platforms of Emirates NBD Bank, Al Ansari Exchange, Noor Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and UAE Exchange.

Empower is one of the leading companies in using the latest technologies to facilitate services provided to clients. The company's website allows clients to easily review and pay their bills electronically, obtain an electronic receipt, settle their final bills, pay all due bills and order a clearance certificate; while keeping clients updated on their applications status until they get their final bills and clearance certificates.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We are keen to provide seamless and high-quality services that are in line with the national strategies and the fast-paced technological development in Dubai, to facilitate various transactions and achieve customer satisfaction and happiness.”

“Using smart services plays is key in saving customers time and efforts, while achieving the best standards of living, eliminating bureaucracy and paperwork and the time it takes for waiting and attending”, he added.

“Empower is committed to eco-friendly national strategies, including Dubai Paperless Strategy that aims at completing the smart transformation and ending the internal and external paper transactions throughout Dubai government departments by 2021 along with achieving the goals of Dubai Smart Initiative that aims to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world,” Bin Shafar concluded.

Empower currently operates over 1.43 Million RT, providing district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings and over 100,000 clients. The company also provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments in Dubai, such as Dubai Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.