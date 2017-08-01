GHD appoints Sam Mitchelle as Market Leader for Energy in UAE

GHD appoints Sam Mitchelle as Market Leader for Energy in UAE
Published: 9 January 2020 - 5:31 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Global professional services company, GHD, is expanding its energy services for clients in the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region with the appointment of Sam Mitchelle as Market Leader – Energy, UAE.

With more than 18 years of professional experience in power generation, transmission and distribution, Sam has developed and managed major electrical infrastructure projects both in UAE and internationally.

Malcolm Dixon, GHD’s General Manager – UAE, says, “Sam brings a global perspective and a wealth of experience to our clients’ challenges. He will harness the skills of our local UAE team and GHD’s global capabilities to deliver future energy systems that are reliable, sustainable and affordable.”

Sam says, “This is an exciting time for the energy sector in the Middle East as clients seek to tackle complex issues such as digitisation, energy storage, and decarbonisation. With global capabilities in both traditional and renewable energy systems, GHD is able to develop innovative solutions, from strategy and feasibility to asset management, operations and maintenance.”

GHD has been operating continuously in the UAE since 2000, and employs approximately 130 people in the country, as part of a network of 10,000 people globally. In the energy sector, GHD has provided technical advisory services for traditional and renewable power plant projects in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan.


