Xylem expands regional headquarters in Singapore with new Technology Hub

Xylem (NYSE:XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today launched a new multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater and energy technologies at the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore.

Located at ICON@IBP, the expanded headquarters brings the company’s regional R&D capability into a new Xylem Technology Hub Singapore (XTHS), alongside its regional leadership and personnel. The XTHS represents Xylem’s continued investment in sustainable water technologies, and research at the new center will focus on developing breakthrough technologies in water distribution and water and wastewater treatment.

One of the first projects Xylem is pursuing at the center is a collaboration with A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC). Xylem will combine its world-leading expertise in water technologies with IHPC's expertise in computer modelling and simulations.

Together, they will evaluate fluid-structure interaction in pipe flow to develop a new computational fluid dynamics model tailored for Xylem’s applications such as SmartBall and PipeDiver. The model will then be applied to the design and testing of other advanced products and solutions to be deployed in treatment plants and water distribution networks.

“This new multi-disciplinary center will create ample opportunities to innovate and collaborate with our customers, as we work with them to tackle the region’s greatest water challenges, including water scarcity, affordability and infrastructure resilience,” said Mr. Patrick Decker, president and CEO of Xylem. “Bringing research and development capability into our regional headquarters in Singapore puts all of Xylem’s market-leading technology capability in one location, focused on the region’s water technology and infrastructure solutions.”

Dr. Lim Keng Hui, executive director of IHPC, said, “We are glad that Xylem has decided to set up its regional headquarters in Singapore, to be plugged into the robust R&D ecosystem here. A*STAR is happy to contribute its deep capabilities in modelling and simulation for sustainable water technologies, that will lead to good societal outcomes for Singapore and the region.”

In addition to the research and development Hub, Xylem’s new office will feature a customer experience center and a training center, bringing together all of Xylem’s sales, customer support and technical capabilities for Southeast Asia.

“We’re excited about the energy and innovation that’s possible when we focus our resources, talent and technologies in one center like this,” continued Mr. Decker. “This new integrated facility will offer our customers and partners an immersive technology experience, as well as a state-of-the-art training center. Singapore’s water sector continues to grow and innovate, so this is a great location to work together on solving the region’s water challenges.”

Work at the center will also be supported by Xylem’s ongoing partnership with PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, to address challenges brought about by climate change and increasing water demand. Xylem continues to work with PUB on the development and implementation of technologies in common areas of interest, such as high-precision leak detection and condition assessment technologies, and using data analytics to pin-point water loss.

“Singapore is an internationally recognized model city for integrated water management and a thriving global hydrohub because of our strong belief in R&D and continuous innovation to tackle current and future water challenges,” said Mr. Ridzuan Ismail, director, Water Supply Network, PUB. “We are happy to work with Xylem to develop novel water solutions to enable IoT and data analytics to enhance our water network management. For instance, with predictive maintenance, we can achieve better resource optimization and extend asset life of the infrastructures, thereby reducing water loss and strengthening the resilience of our water supply.”

“We are delighted with Xylem’s expansion in Singapore, including the setting up of its new technology hub,” said Mr. Lim Tse Yong, director, Capital Goods, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). “This is testament to Singapore’s continued attractiveness as a location for companies to innovate and forge collaborations in developing solutions to meet the region’s needs. We look forward to the exciting technologies and solutions that Xylem will create in partnership with our innovation ecosystem.”

Xylem first entered the Singapore market in 1982 and has since grown and expanded its facilities. The expertise located in Xylem’s new Singapore office is focused on bringing new technologies to the region, such as the Advanced Infrastructure Analytics (AIA) platform, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (which has more than 12 million water end points and 14 million combination-utility end points globally) and a powerful portfolio of digital solutions to optimize water networks.