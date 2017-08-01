TAQA completes transaction to create one of the largest utility companies in EMEA

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has completed its transaction with Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower), creating one of the largest utility companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The transaction saw ADPower transfer the majority of its power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets to TAQA in exchange for 106,367,950,000 new shares. The deal was first proposed by ADPower to the TAQA Board of Directors in February 2020 and received TAQA shareholder approval in April 2020.

With the completion of the transaction, TAQA, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), is now the UAE’s third-largest publicly traded company by market capitalization and among the top-ten integrated utility companies in EMEA by regulated assets.

“The successful consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s power and water assets has created a true national energy champion that is well-positioned to spearhead the transformation of the utilities industry," said H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, chairman of TAQA. "TAQA’s strong balance sheet, predictable income, access to global capital markets and deep industry expertise enables it to play an active role in the UAE’s diversification strategy, putting a strong emphasis on clean sources. The company will invest and deploy new technology to ensure continued reliable and efficient supply of power and water and additional sustainable capacity to meet the demands of the UAE economy.”



TAQA currently has 23 GW of power generation capacity globally and 916 MIGD of water desalination capacity, of which 1.4 GW are from renewable sources. TAQA also has a further 4.4 GW and 200 MIGD under development, including 2 GW from renewable sources. Across the UAE, its assets now include 12 power and water generation plants in operation. TAQA now also owns all of Abu Dhabi’s power and water transmission and distribution companies in addition to its existing international assets in Canada, Ghana, India, Iraq, Morocco, the Netherlands, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As a result of the transaction, ADPower will own 98.60% of the entire issued share capital of TAQA. It is TAQA’s intention to seek an increase to the free float through a follow on public offering.

Jasim Husain Thabet assumed the role of chief executive officer and managing director of TAQA, and Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri is the deputy CEO. Other key leadership appointments include Stephen John Ridlington, the company’s chief financial officer.

“Today marks the beginning of TAQA’s new journey, which will see us fully integrate our diverse asset portfolio and combine the talent and expertise of both organizations into a stronger company," Thabet said. "We have created an entity that will be a key contributor to the socio-economic development of the UAE, and which has a strong international footprint that enables us pursue growth opportunities in the GCC and beyond, all while rewarding our shareholders with a sustainable dividend policy.

“TAQA is now positioned to be a leading player in one of the world’s most exciting energy markets, the UAE. We benefit from a strong capital structure, a robust business model and exclusivity rights to participate in all generation and water desalination projects tendered in Abu Dhabi over the next decade with a minimum 40% equity share.

“Looking ahead, I’m confident that the combination of our enlarged base of power and water assets, diverse and talented workforce and strategic growth plans will enable us to capture exciting new opportunities now and in the years to come.”