600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance announced today

The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance was announced today – a formation of 39 firms that aims to create a new collaborative and innovative ecosystem through open collaboration, synergizing the main resources of the industry chain and integrating core processes such as R&D, manufacturing and applications.

In a declaration adopted by the 39 members of the alliance, member companies said they will work together to build products, systems and standards for a next-generation technology platform, committing to maximize the customer values of 600W+ ultra-high power modules and other related solutions at the application end.



PV is becoming one of the strongest driving forces for energy transformation. To bring more value to customers and promote sustainable development of the PV industry, open innovation is critical. The member companies come from upper, middle and lower streams of the industrial value chain, such as silicon, wafers, cells, modules, trackers, inverters, materials and equipment manufacturers.

List of 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance companies(In alphabetical order)1. Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd2. China Datang Corporation Ltd.3. China Energy Engineering Group Heilongjiang Electric Power Design Co., Ltd4. China General Certification Center Co., Ltd5. Cybrid Technologies Co., Ltd.6. DB Schenker Logistics7. DNV GL Singapore Pte. Ltd8. East China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd of China Power Engineering Consulting Group9. Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.10. Hangzhou First Applied Material Co., Ltd.11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.12. Huadian New Energy Technology Development Company of China Huadian Engineering Co. Ltd13. Irico (Hefei) Photovoltaic Co., Ltd14. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.15. Jiangsu Huansheng Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.16. Kelongwei Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.17. Nextraker Inc.18. PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd19. PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd20. Risen Energy Co., Ltd.21. S.C New Energy Technology Corporation22. Sineng Electric Co., Ltd23. SMA Solar Technology24. SPIC (Beijing) New Energy Investment Co., Ltd25. SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY Solar Research Institute26. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd27. Suzhou Maxwell Technology Co., Ltd.28. Suzhou Run Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd.29. Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.30. Trina Solar Co., Ltd.31. Triumph Science & Technology Co. Ltd.32. TÜV NORD Group33. TÜV Rheinland (China) Ltd.34. TÜV Süd Certification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd.35. UL CCIC Company Limited36. Wuxi Shangji Automation Co., Ltd.37. Xiaoniu Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.38. Xinyi Glass (Anhui) holdings Limited39. Yonz Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd