600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance announced today

In a declaration adopted by the 39 members of the alliance, member companies said they will work together to build products, systems and standards for a next-generation technology platform, committing to maximize the customer values of 600W+ ultra-high power modules and other related solutions at the application end.
PV is becoming one of the strongest driving forces for energy transformation. To bring more value to customers and promote sustainable development of the PV industry, open innovation is critical. The member companies come from upper, middle and lower streams of the industrial value chain, such as silicon, wafers, cells, modules, trackers, inverters, materials and equipment manufacturers.
(In alphabetical order)
1. Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd
2. China Datang Corporation Ltd.
3. China Energy Engineering Group Heilongjiang Electric Power Design Co., Ltd
4. China General Certification Center Co., Ltd
5. Cybrid Technologies Co., Ltd.
6. DB Schenker Logistics
7. DNV GL Singapore Pte. Ltd
8. East China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd of China Power Engineering Consulting Group
9. Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.
10. Hangzhou First Applied Material Co., Ltd.
11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12. Huadian New Energy Technology Development Company of China Huadian Engineering Co. Ltd
13. Irico (Hefei) Photovoltaic Co., Ltd
14. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.
15. Jiangsu Huansheng Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.
16. Kelongwei Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
17. Nextraker Inc.
18. PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd
19. PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd
20. Risen Energy Co., Ltd.
21. S.C New Energy Technology Corporation
22. Sineng Electric Co., Ltd
23. SMA Solar Technology
24. SPIC (Beijing) New Energy Investment Co., Ltd
25. SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY Solar Research Institute
26. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd
27. Suzhou Maxwell Technology Co., Ltd.
28. Suzhou Run Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd.
29. Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
30. Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
31. Triumph Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
32. TÜV NORD Group
33. TÜV Rheinland (China) Ltd.
34. TÜV Süd Certification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd.
35. UL CCIC Company Limited
36. Wuxi Shangji Automation Co., Ltd.
37. Xiaoniu Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
38. Xinyi Glass (Anhui) holdings Limited
39. Yonz Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd