600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance announced today

Utilities
News
Published: 18 July 2020 - 1:56 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin
The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance was announced today – a formation of 39 firms that aims to create a new collaborative and innovative ecosystem through open collaboration, synergizing the main resources of the industry chain and integrating core processes such as R&D, manufacturing and applications.

In a declaration adopted by the 39 members of the alliance, member companies said they will work together to build products, systems and standards for a next-generation technology platform, committing to maximize the customer values of 600W+ ultra-high power modules and other related solutions at the application end.

PV is becoming one of the strongest driving forces for energy transformation. To bring more value to customers and promote sustainable development of the PV industry, open innovation is critical. The member companies come from upper, middle and lower streams of the industrial value chain, such as silicon, wafers, cells, modules, trackers, inverters, materials and equipment manufacturers.

List of 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance companies
(In alphabetical order)
1. Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd
2. China Datang Corporation Ltd.
3. China Energy Engineering Group Heilongjiang Electric Power Design Co., Ltd
4. China General Certification Center Co., Ltd
5. Cybrid Technologies Co., Ltd.
6. DB Schenker Logistics
7. DNV GL Singapore Pte. Ltd
8. East China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd of China Power Engineering Consulting Group
9. Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.
10. Hangzhou First Applied Material Co., Ltd.
11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12. Huadian New Energy Technology Development Company of China Huadian Engineering Co. Ltd
13. Irico (Hefei) Photovoltaic Co., Ltd
14. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.
15. Jiangsu Huansheng Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.
16. Kelongwei Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
17. Nextraker Inc.
18. PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd
19. PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd
20. Risen Energy Co., Ltd.
21. S.C New Energy Technology Corporation
22. Sineng Electric Co., Ltd
23. SMA Solar Technology
24. SPIC (Beijing) New Energy Investment Co., Ltd
25. SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY Solar Research Institute
26. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd
27. Suzhou Maxwell Technology Co., Ltd.
28. Suzhou Run Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd.
29. Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
30. Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
31. Triumph Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
32. TÜV NORD Group
33. TÜV Rheinland (China) Ltd.
34. TÜV Süd Certification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd.
35. UL CCIC Company Limited
36. Wuxi Shangji Automation Co., Ltd.
37. Xiaoniu Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
38. Xinyi Glass (Anhui) holdings Limited
39. Yonz Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Zero commission Deliveroo rival to launch in India
    Huawei unveils CloudCampus 2.0 solution to lead campus networks into the intelligence gigabit-wireless era
      Dubai Airports CEO anticpates ‘rapid rebound’ at DXB
        Hotels in Abu Dhabi can now reopen their swimming pools
          10 of the best hospitality schools across the Middle East

            More related galleries

            Take a look around the world’s first gold-plated five-star hotel
              A look inside Berlin's cool KINK Bar & Restaurant
                In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio
                  TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
                    In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre