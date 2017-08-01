RAKWA Boosts Water Sustainability in UAE with Infor EAM

RAKWA is the public utility charged with collecting and treating 12 million cubic metres of wastewater generated each year in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates of the UAE.
RAKWA manages the operation and maintenance activities of four sewage treatment plants in addition to 330km of sewage networks and 13 pumping/lifting stations across the emirate.
Intertec, Infor’s technology partner in the UAE, implemented Infor EAM at RAKWA in mid-2018 and the deployment took about six months. More than 3,300 assets have now been logged and entered into the system.This information meant that RAKWA could use Infor EAM to fully automate its asset maintenance, including daily schedules for the O&M team advising which assets to proactively check, repair, maintain or replace.
“By doing the right preventive maintenance at a high quality, we are able to keep the assets running at optimal performance with less corrective maintenance and fewer costs.
This will play a major role in helping RAKWA achieve its aim of a 30% reduction in its operational cost for collecting and treating one cubic metre of waste water by 2023,” said Walid Abdulrehman Mohammed, RAKWA’s operations & maintenance (O&M) department manager.
Khaled AlShami, director, solution consulting, Middle East & Africa at Infor, said: “With EAM, RAKWA has gained clear visibility of its assets, allowing it to digitise its maintenance function and generate major efficiencies as a result. Effective asset management is essential to all organizations, especially those that provide essential utilities such as RAKWA.”In its next phase, RAKWA is exploring options to fully digitize its operations by implementing IoT technology, which would give the organization real-time insights into the functioning of its operations.