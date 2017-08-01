AMEA Power announces news appointments, Jean Rappe named CEO

Dubai headquartered power utilities developer, AMEA Power, has announced the appointments of Jean Rappe as its new Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Terranova as its new Chief Financial Officer/ Chief Investment Officer and Donato Sasso as Director – Delivery and Execution.

Jean Rappe brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the power sector in markets such as North America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Prior to joining AMEA Power, he was the CEO of ENGIE Solar in Paris. He joined ENGIE in 1987, where he held several positions including within engineering, strategy and business development.

Jean holds an engineering degree from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, where he also obtained a post-graduate management degree.

Stefano Terranova brings with him 20 years of experience across several markets such as Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Prior to joining AMEA Power, Stefano was the General Manager of ENGIE EPS.

He had joined the ENGIE group in 2011, and has held several positions within it, including Head of Acquisitions, Investments and Financial Advisory. Stefano graduated from University of Rome La Sapienza cum laude and holds a MSc in Economics and Finance from York University. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Donato Sasso is a qualified Civil Engineer with more than 30 years of experience, including 19 in the power sector. He joins AMEA Power from Alcazar Energy and has worked across several markets such as America, Europe and the Middle East. He has held previous positions covering key areas including engineering management, planning and cost control management, project management and construction management.

These new appointments are clear reflections of the company’s growth story in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Furthermore, the new appointments will complement the skills of the multi-disciplinary current team.

With nearly 2,000MW in advanced stage development in Africa and the Middle East, AMEA Power is poised for major expansion across the company’s target markets.

Speaking about the new appointments, AMEA Power’s Chairman, Hussain Al Nowais, said “We are delighted to welcome Jean, Stefano and Donato to the management team. They all have extensive experience as senior executives in the power sector. Furthermore, in their previous roles, Jean and Stefano did an outstanding job in contributing to ENGIE’s success, whilst Donato did the same at Alcazar Energy. ”