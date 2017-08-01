500 MW Ibri 2 Solar PV Project achieves a new milestone

A consortium consisting of ACWA Power - a leading developer, owner, and operator of power generation and water desalination plants - Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and Alternative Energy Projects Co. (AEPC) achieves a new milestone for the 500MW Ibri 2 solar PV project, which entails the shipment of the first 10 MWp of 24,700 bifacial solar panels manufactured by Jolywood. The panels will generate an output capacity of 405Wp per panel.

Located in Al-Dhahirah Governorate, Ibri 2 PV IPP will contain approximately 1.4 million solar panels and extend over an area of 13 million square meters. The 500 MW project is deemed to be Oman's largest utility-scale solar PV Independent Power Project. At peak generation capacity, the plant output will be enough to supply an estimated 33,000 homes with electricity and will offset 340,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.