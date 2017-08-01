Empower launches its summer campaign to rationalize district cooling energy consumption

As part of its efforts to raise awareness about the importance of adopting sustainability practices and provide environment friendly district cooling services, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has launched a consumption rationalization campaign under the theme ’ Set your AC at 24°C Auto and Save’. The campaign will run until the end of summer and aims to encouraging its customers to rationalize the district cooling consumption during the summer season by setting the air- conditioner thermostat at 24°C, as well as using innovative and eco-friendly methods that help in reducing indoor temperature and monthly costs, and achieving significant savings in energy and resources.

Empower pointed out that the campaign targets all the customer segments across residential and commercial buildings that are provided with company's district cooling services. The Company is keen to launch such campaigns regularly to raise awareness and enhance the engagement of its more than 120,000 customers, who plays a key role to achieve a sustainable development.

"Rationalizing district cooling consumption during the summer season in particular, contributes to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment, and Empower is always striving to reduce energy consumption through sustainability solutions that help achieving green economy," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

"Our readiness is a priority in all seasons, particularly in the summer, thanks to the advanced technologies of the Command Control Centre (CCC), which embrace smart control operations, including accurate measurement of temperature in residential and commercial units, maintenance of measurement devices, and thermal sensors checkup. This process ensures smooth flow of grid operation and machines, and plant readiness to deal with emergency situations," he added.

The company achieved AED3.2 billion in saving of electricity consumption thanks to the use of environment friendly district cooling systems which help conserve energy and resources.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,180 buildings, catering to more than 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1.53 million Refrigeration Tons (RT). The Company offers eco-friendly district cooling services to a number of high-profile developments, such as Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Dubai International Financial Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall and many others.