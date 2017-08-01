Empower successfully delivered more than 63,700 online transactions

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has successfully performed over 63,700 various transactions in different segments of its customers in Dubai since the activation of remote work platform until the resumption of in-house operations, in line with the implementation of government directives. The achievement reflects the efficiency of its smart channels and the quality of its e-services to ensure providing uninterrupted district cooling services to the company's 120,000 customers across Dubai. It also strengthens its pursuit towards smart transformation and dispensing with internal and external paper transactions by 2021.

This high flexibility in receiving and handling customers' transactions, highlighted the company's success in ensuring the provision of best services with international quality standards even during the most extreme and severe conditions, such as the one that witnessed by the world in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Also, the outstanding success in dealing with the challenges, posed by the immediate application of remote work system, proved the soundness of the proactive strategic plan, which was developed and implemented by Empower years ago as part of its investment in smart platforms to raise its readiness and ability to keep pace with operational developments and requirements, and complete customer transactions through fully automated channels.

Empower stated that all the customer transactions will be continued via customer personal accounts on its website www.empower.ae . Personal accounts do not require individuals, tenants, landlords or development firms to attend themselves to the company's headquarters or customer service centers for registering a project or real estate unit with Empower, obtaining district cooling services and completing related transactions. This new service facilitates customers with many benefits, including online registration and completion of transactions from home through the company's website.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said: “Empower has succeeded in delivering 100% automated services across its operations in order to enable customers to obtain the best service, as they will now be able to register themselves, obtain services and complete transactions via company’s website and mobile smart applications, without any need to visit Empower’s headquarters or our customer service centers."

He added: “We always strive to contribute to the various national strategies that support environment preservation, including the Dubai paperless strategy, which aims to finalize the smart transformation and shifting to complete paperless transactions across Dubai government departments by 2021; along with achieving the goals of Dubai Smart Initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world."

According to Bin Shafar, the Company's remote working teams have completed more than 8,100 online applications, also handled more than 5,600 phone calls from customers, and completed more than 1100 electronic registration requests, in addition to more than 48,900 bill payments through smart services, mobile applications and bank transfers. He explained that transforming to smart services contributes to achieving the Dubai paperless strategy, saving customers' time and effort, and improving living standards by eliminating the waiting lists and paperwork procedures, to name few.

Empower, as one of the leading companies in adopting the latest technology to facilitate the provision of services to customers, provides various services through its website, including online reviewing and payment of bills, obtaining electronic receipts upon payment, making final settlement, paying all dues, and obtaining clearance certificates. Those services can be obtained hassle-free, while keeping customers updated on the status of the application until they receive the final bill and clearance certificate. The company also provides options to complete transactions through mobile phone Applications including Dubai Now app, in addition to the e-services provided by its strategic partners, including banks and financial institutions such as Emirates NBD Bank, Al Ansari Exchange, Noor Bank, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). Empower provides its co-friendly district cooling services to many landmark projects in Dubai, including Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and many others.