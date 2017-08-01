Empower celebrates World Refrigeration Day

The United Nations, joined with the coalition of its partners around the world launched the World Refrigeration Day, which celebrates on 26 June every year. Empower joins the celebration of the World Refrigeration Day which aims to raise awareness and understanding among the general public, of the significant role that the refrigeration and air conditioning industry and technology play in the modern life and society. It also draws attention to how the industry is uniquely leveraging engineering and science to improve our living standard, business, and all modern life activities, including saving of lives and protecting the natural resources.

"District cooling is a modern technology that has been devised for the benefit of community health, and to protect environment and natural resources, as a useful solution to reduce the usage of fossil fuel based energy. We believe that adopting of such solutions is an urgent need to enable communities to lead a modern life without wasting resources or exposing public health and environment to the risk of carbon emissions. According to the United Nations, nearly 30% of the world's population is currently exposed to life-threatening temperatures for at least 20 days a year, making refrigeration a requirement that must be secured for everyone", said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower).

Bin Shafar pointed out that as part of the celebration of this year’s World Refrigeration Day, a joint campaign of ASHRAE, European Partnership for Energy and Environment (EPEE), the Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC), the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR) and UNEP OzonAction is taking place entitled ‘Cold Chain 4 Life’, to raise the awareness of the importance of the Cold Chain sector and its vital role for food safety and security as well as human health.

Standing at the forefront of the global district cooling market, the Empower was established in 2003 and became the world's largest district cooling services provider within a decade. Empower is universally recognized for its prominent role in shaping an environment friendly lifestyle in modern cities, and adopting artificial intelligence in operational and production processes that has made the company's systems superior over the other traditional cooling solutions. Empower always seeks to raise the awareness of UAE residents on the importance of adopting a conscious and responsible attitude to ensure sustainability of resources for future generations, and achieving sustainable development goals, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and a green economy, and promote its position to become the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world; as well as the UAE Vision 2021, which sets the key themes to make the UAE among the best countries in the world 2021.

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). Empower provides its co-friendly district cooling services to many landmark projects in Dubai, including Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and many others.