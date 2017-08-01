Empower continues its commitment to implement international standards

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has successfully renewed three ISO certifications in Quality Management System (ISO 9001: 2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001: 2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSAS 18001: 2007), that are related to internationally recognized practices for management Systems in Quality, Environment and Health and Safety respectively. Empower is certified for all these three International Standards since 2006, which are integrated into one platform, that adds values to all stakeholders from Quality, Health & Safety and Environmental perspective.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower Said “Empower’s Quality Management System is based on ISO9001:2015 Standards which works to minimize business risk, enhance the business process to achieve customer satisfaction and high quality delivery of chilled water to its customers. Every project of Empower is designed with highest standards of Quality by understanding the customer requirements clearly, designing the project with international standards, construction of plants with highest Quality control and Operations & Maintenance with latest technologies to ensure high quality cooling service is delivered its customers”

Bin Shafar stated, “Empower’s Environmental Management system is based on ISO14001:2015 standards. From design, to construction and during operations & maintenance of plants, detailed Environmental aspect impact analysis is conducted and necessary control measures are implemented to ensure that Empower is minimizing CO2 emissions in its operations, energy is saved and sustainable model is created to meet the objectives of Dubai Energy Strategy”.

Health & Safety is paramount importance for Empower, the CEO said, “Our Health & Safety Management System is based on OHSAS18001:2007 standards. Detailed Occupational Health & Safety risk assessment is conducted from design to construction and operation of its plant rooms as well as for all its business processes and activities. Control measures are implemented to ensure the health & safety of its staff and all stakeholders”.

The renewal also underlines its keenness to achieving the highest quality levels in providing district cooling services and operations, to achieve the utmost satisfaction and happiness of company’s more than 120,000 customers across Dubai.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,180 buildings, catering to more than 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1.53 million Refrigeration Tons (RT). The Company offers eco-friendly district cooling services to a number of high-profile developments, such as Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Dubai International Financial Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall and many others.