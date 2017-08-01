Empower directs customers to follow guidelines to ensure uninterrupted cooling services during summer

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, encouraged its customers to apply simple steps to ensure the continuity in cooling services during the summer, which usually witnesses soaring temperatures and high demand for cooling services from consumers. The Company also assured its keenness to increase the satisfaction and happiness of its customers by providing the best services and solutions to ensure zero breakdowns or interruptions in cooling systems.

In order to enjoy the uninterrupted service during the summer season, Empower advises customers to update their data and verify consumer account and registration number to avoid any error in the payment process. In addition, customers are recommended to perform periodic maintenance for their cooling systems, ensure that the air filters are cleaned regularly, and settle bills regularly by using multiple options provided by the company for making payments, to avoid service shut-off and service reconnection fee.

"We seek to provide best and sustainable district cooling services to our customers, and we have much confidence in them to avoid breakdowns and apply the instructions that would ensure them the high-quality cooling services during this hot season", said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. "The advanced technologies that Empower uses and develops year after year, help customers to monitor and plan their consumption of district cooling services, which in turn contributes to lowering energy consumption and achieving significant power savings."

Empower offers various payment options to serve its customers better, including online payment through Empower website, bank transfer via Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Mashreq, Al Ansari Exchange branches, as well as Noor Bank and Dubai Now mobile applications Empower has recently launched e-registration service that enables new registrants and customers to activate Empower services and create their account with Empower through company’s website www.empower.ae in a safe environment, . By using electronic options provided by the company for various transactions and registration, customers can avoid visiting Empower’s customer care centres or headquarters and can be safe at their own places.. Empower has also added a ‘calculator tool’ in its website to help customers to monitor and plan their consumption of district cooling, which contributes to reducing energy consumption and achieving significant power savings.

Empower stressed that the periodic maintenance campaigns and the use of the latest international technology in district cooling plants across Dubai will enhance the Company’s readiness to cope with any unforeseen challenges during the summer season, and to meet the increasing demand for district cooling services in the Emirate. The Company ensured that various measures have been taken to ensure to provide an environmentally friendly district cooling service in line with international standards, and to achieve maximum savings in energy consumption.

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). Empower provides its environmentally friendly district cooling services to many landmark projects in Dubai, including Dubai Waterfront, Blue Waters, Dubai International Financial Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens and Ibn Battuta Mall.