UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science Awardees Publish 40 Q1 Journal Articles Since Inception

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) announced that its awardees have published, to date, 40 scientific articles in 18 peer reviewed Q1 international scientific journals.

These journals include the American Meteorological Society’s (AMS) Journal of Atmospheric Sciences (JAS) and Journal of Climate, the American Geophysical Union’s (AGU) Journal of Geophysical Research, the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) Journal of Physical Chemistry, the European Geophysical Union’s (EGU) Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP),the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), and the Journal of Atmospheric Research.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), said: “We are proud of the outstanding research output produced to date by program awardees. In addition to enhancing UAEREP’s status as an international resource hub to assist researchers in this important scientific field, these articles have become vital scientific references in the field of rain enhancement research worldwide.”

She added: “At UAEREP, we work closely with our scientists and researchers to transfer the theoretical knowledge contained in these articles into application through providing them with state-of-the-art technologies and facilities necessary for conducting field experiments. This helps the awardees maximize the impact of their research effort in finding sustainable solutions to global water-stress issues as well as supporting the future development of rain enhancement science.”

Published over the program’s 3 cycles, the awardee articles tackled a wide range of topics such as ‘Enhanced Ice Nucleation and Growth by Porous Composite of RGO and Hydrophilic Silica Nanoparticles’, ‘Assessment of Seasonal Cloud Properties in the United Arab Emirates and Adjoining Regions from Geostationary Satellite Data’, ‘Investigating the Feasibility of Artificial Convective Cloud Creation’, ‘First Application of JMA-NHM to Meteorological Simulation over the United Arab Emirates’, ‘Numerical prediction experiment over the United Arab Emirates by using JMA-NHM’, ‘Optimization of Land Surface Parameters for Weather Simulations over Arid and Semi-Arid Regions’, ‘Characterization of Background Aerosol Particle Properties Over the United Arab Emirates’, ‘Sensitivity Study of the Planetary Boundary Layer and Microphysical Schemes to the Initialization of Convection Over the Arabian Peninsula’, and ‘Precipitation Modification by Ionisation’.

In publishing these studies, the program awardees have made significant contribution towards bridging the existing knowledge gap and aiding the quest for improved water security through strengthening research frameworks for international and regional research collaboration.