ELIPS completes 10 years of operation in manufacturing of pre-insulated pipes

UAE-Danish joint venture, ELIPS, the leading manufacturer of pre-insulated pipes and provider of innovative solutions in fittings, has become a key player in the industry across the GCC countries and Egypt through more than 150 projects in all industrial domains, specifically the district cooling industry.

The Company was established in Dubai 10 years ago and represents another success story today in the track record of the UAE-based international companies with a total sales generated over AED812 million since its inception.

Headquartered in the Jebel Ali industrial area on an area of ​​about 100 million square feet, ELIPS has the UAE's largest plant that leverages the latest robotics-driven manufacturing technologies in the production of thermal insulation materials that meet the highest energy efficiency standards.

The company’s products are in great demand by oil, gas, solar and marine sectors and other industrial projects.

“ELIPS is commencing its second decade with bigger ambitions and more valuable goals, and is determined to become the first and largest supplier for the region's district cooling companies and firms operating in the oil and gas fields”, said Ahmad bin Shafar, Chairman of Elips .

"Our partnership with Logstor yielded outstanding environmental gains and economic successes, as it is the only company in the Middle East that uses zero-emission materials in its manufacturing processes, which qualified it to receive international certification in OH&S management systems, and conforming to specifications and standards of the European International Network for District Cooling, as well as several certificates from ISO. Therefore, Empower has adopted ELIPS’ products in its operations in Dubai to contribute to environmental protection, achieve the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency in providing services to its customers."

Bin Shafar pointed out that Empower made the right investment decision ten years ago when it partnered with Danish Logstor to establish ELIPS, which has so far succeeded in supplying approximately 500 km of pre-insulated piping systems and providing integrated solutions for various industries, specifically district cooling projects, in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries, and Egypt.