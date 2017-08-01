DEWA improves customer services calls quality

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that the quality of call service received by its Customer Call Centres on 991 for technical notifications has reached 96%. This is between March and end of May 2020. The average speed of response for technical calls has reached 8 seconds.

“We strive to enrich the customer experience through smart services that save their time and efforts. These include using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

This achieves the Dubai 10 X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms. It also achieves the Smart Dubai initiative, to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. DEWA provides all its services through smart channels and the smart adoption of its smart services reached 96% by the end of May 2020.”

DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has helped in the continuity of its services according to the highest international standards, despite preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19. These include transforming its Customer Happiness Centres into self-service centres.

This ensures the health and safety of customers and employees through online video chat. DEWA regularly evaluates all its Centre’s employees as per world-class standards like welcoming callers, courtesy in dealing with them, introducing DEWA, self-esteem, and meeting the customers’ needs.

DEWA studies all feedback through three specialised pillars: complaints, suggestions and management of communication. Keeping pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has helped DEWA support its employees who currently work remotely.

This helps them to be responsible in the current conditions and follow instructions to stay at home, as long as possible, to ensure the continuity of services without interruption according to the highest international standards,” added Al Tayer.

Customer Care Centre includes an array of qualified staff who speak many languages like Arabic, English, Hindi; French; Urdu and others. The Centre uses AI and latest technologies to continue providing its services. It also developed a plan to handle current crises and emergencies according to the highest international standards. DEWA’s Customer Care Centre has received the ISO18295–2017 certification for Customer Contact Centre Management, in recognition of these efforts. DEWA also won five prestigious awards for the 2019 Middle East Call Centre Awards, organised by INSIGHTS Middle East.

DEWA’s Customer Service Centre provides Ash’ir service round the clock for speech and hearing-impaired customers.

It enables them to communicate directly with DEWA’s Customer Care Centre staff through sign language. It also provides the Hayak service, which is an online video-chat service that enables customers to communicate directly with DEWA's call centre staff. It is available on DEWA's smart app and website.

Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee, uses AI to answer written queries and audio chat in both Arabic and English. It is available on DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and DEWA’s WhatsApp verified account on 046019999.

DEWA provides the Smart Response Service for electricity and water technical notifications. It has several features such as self-diagnosis of interruptions, and reducing steps to deal with complaints through DEWA’s smart app and website.

DEWA’s Customer Care Centres operate at all hours, including on weekends, and during public holidays to answer all customers enquiries and through email: customercare@dewa.gov.ae It accepts calls via its number 991 and 04-601 9999 for general enquiries.