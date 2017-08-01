UAE Crown Prince inspects progress at the country’s first nuclear power project

Utilities
News
Published: 14 June 2020 - 10:36 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has hailed the “remarkable progress” being made at the Emirati facility, the first of its kind in the Arab world, and stressed the need to go ahead with the project despite the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus.

Sheikh Mohamed, who is also deputy supreme commander of the armed forces, praised the commitment of the team at the facility, which he said typified the country’s “pioneering spirit.”

“Today we witnessed remarkable progress at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

“We are grateful for the resilience and commitment of the Barakah team who truly represent this country’s pioneering spirit. This project is a source of pride for everyone who calls the UAE home.”

When completed, the Barakah facility will have four reactors with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts of electricity and will be able to provide up to 25% of the UAE’s energy needs.

Sheikh Mohamed also hailed the country’s successful partnership with South Korea, a strategic partner in the peaceful nuclear energy field.

“South Korea is a strategic partner of the UAE in many fields, particularly in peaceful nuclear energy. We are thankful and proud of this long-standing relationship that has enabled the exchange of specialised expertise, and contributed to the UAE’s long-term prosperity,” he said.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Afternoon tea returns to Kempinski Hotel MOE
    What will hospitality workers wear in the ‘new normal’?
      Jio raises $13.6bn from international investors, in just 8 weeks
        Dubai Tourism reveals new quarantine guidelines
          Hotel swimming pools reopen in Dubai

            More related galleries

            Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
              Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                  In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                    Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels