Grundfos revamps website to enhance customer service

Global water and climate company, Grundfos, launched its new simpler and intuitive website to provide solutions and information to its customers in a better and faster manner throughout their journeys.

Improved, product-focused Search

Redesigned with customer needs in mind, the website intelligently brings product information closer together with Grundfos Product Center – a tool used for sizing and specifying pumps and projects.

When searching for a product or application, a search results in a single page that is intuitively populated with the user’s requirements for selection and purchasing a product, documentation, case studies, e-learning opportunities and much more. This improved search function gives customers and partners more relevant information in an easier and faster manner.

“We have 25,000 daily users of Grundfos Product Center, and we consider it important that their experience of this essential sizing and specifying tool remains familiar,” explains Sikander Ejaz, Marketing Lead for Gulf, Levant and Pakistan. “What they will notice, however, is that the integration of Grundfos Product Center into Grundfos.com means that a simple search for a known product groups the results in a single page with all relevant product and application material to support them on their journey.”

One login and always available, in the office or on the go

With one global login, an improved search function and easier navigation, users now experience that everything is available on one site, requiring just one click for a simple product search. The website is also designed to give users a consistent experience be it through their office desktop or on the go through their mobile phones.

“Our aim with the new website was to create one site, where a single search provides product and service information from an always-local site dedicated to those who want to design, find, specify, install and maintain our products,” comments Sikander. “We know how important it is for our customers to be able to access our digital tools anywhere, anytime 24/7. The new website brings that value to our customers.”