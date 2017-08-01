IoT-capable energy measuring devices

The new EMpro energy measuring device product family from Phoenix Contact is now paving the way for the “Internet of Things”.

The energy data can be integrated into local networks with just a few simple commands from any browser through the integrated REST interface.

“REpresentional State Transfer” is a user-friendly software architecture that uses all common Internet protocols. Special knowledge of industrial communications protocols is not needed. In addition, versions with direct cloud connection allow interaction with the devices from anywhere, at any time. Therefore, operators can access measurement and component data anywhere in the world without using an additional gateway. The information is stored, processed, and visualized in the cloud. In addition, the platform features smart services such as basic energy monitoring, device management, and monitoring the state of health of the measuring devices. The range has been extended with devices with 24 VDC supply. The products make it possible to separate power and control circuits, in particular in applications in the automation landscape.