Xylem Strengthens Regional Footprint with New Appointment in the Middle East

Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative solutions to the world’s water challenges, has today announced the appointment of Saudi national Al-Anoud Al saud as Sales Engineer in its offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), further strengthening its regional operations and underscoring its commitment to nurturing local talent in line with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program.

Joining a strong local team of Sales Engineers, Al-Anoud will be responsible for helping to drive a vibrant local supply chain, as part of the company’s wider aim of improving water solutions locally.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of five other experienced industry professionals in key offices across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and KSA, as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the Kingdom, to better serve its growing portfolio of customers in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

Having garnered experience in the sector as a Quality Assurance Engineer in Riyadh, Al-Anoud brings a wealth of fresh talent and expertise to the role. A former student at Al Faisal University in Riyadh, where she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engingeering, Al-Anoud was also recently recognised for her work at Al Faisal’s prestigious 4th Engineering Design Expo & Competition, where she was awarded second place.

Since the establishment of its KSA office in 2017, Xylem has seen steady growth of its core offering across the key market. This latest drive for expansion follows the company’s recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), representing an investment of US$50 million into the Kingdom.

The agreement will see Xylem work with SAGIA to develop and localize advanced water and wastewater products and technologies to address water challenges in Saudi Arabia, and underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote economic diversification through investments in localization.

Frank Ackland, Managing Director, Middle East and Turkey, Xylem, said: “Xylem is committed to attracting a diverse pool of local industry professionals to continue strengthening our capabilities in the Middle East, in order to leverage our market-leading portfolio and provide sustainable water technology solutions to help solve the region’s greatest water challenges. Despite recent global events and a challenging start to the year, 2020 has marked an important year for Xylem in the region, with a number of key strategic appointments across the Middle East and Turkey, which will play a key role in driving our regional operations and growth.

He continued: “It has never been more important to have the right team in place and these latest additions to our sales force in the Kingdom will allow us to further connect with our customers, and deliver critical, localized products and sustainable water technology solutions to help solve the region’s greatest water challenges. We are delighted to welcome such energetic and talented individuals on board and as we continue to push ahead with our important growth plans for the region, we look forward to seeing them play an invaluable role in helping us achieve these goals.”

Hisham El Saied, HR Business Partner- at Xylem, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by a wealth of exceptional talent in this region and the appointment of Al-Anoud ,along with our other recent expert recruits, reaffirms our commitment to leveraging this talent to ensure we provide the highest possible service to our clients across the Kingdom and wider Middle East. At Xylem, we believe our people are our greatest force in helping us to make a difference to the world around us, and we are very excited to welcome our latest recruits to the team.”

In addition to the Saudi Arabia office, as part of its growth plan Xylem has invested in several facilities across the region. This includes a manufacturing plant and rental and services business in Dubai, UAE.

Xylem brings over 40 years of expertise in water management solutions and has special expertise in emergency planning and response, whilst also providing remote monitoring and control of pump location and performance. The company is committed to providing sustainable solutions to help solve the most challenging water-related problems.