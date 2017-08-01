Xylem Strengthens Regional Footprint with New Appointment in the Middle East

Utilities
News
Published: 15 June 2020 - 11:11 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative solutions to the world’s water challenges, has today announced the appointment of Saudi national Al-Anoud Al saud as Sales Engineer in its offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), further strengthening its regional operations and underscoring its commitment to nurturing local talent in line with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program.

Joining a strong local team of Sales Engineers, Al-Anoud will be responsible for helping to drive a vibrant local supply chain, as part of the company’s wider aim of improving water solutions locally.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of five other experienced industry professionals in key offices across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and KSA, as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the Kingdom, to better serve its growing portfolio of customers in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

Having garnered experience in the sector as a Quality Assurance Engineer in Riyadh, Al-Anoud brings a wealth of fresh talent and expertise to the role. A former student at Al Faisal University in Riyadh, where she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engingeering, Al-Anoud was also recently recognised for her work at Al Faisal’s prestigious 4th Engineering Design Expo & Competition, where she was awarded second place.

Since the establishment of its KSA office in 2017, Xylem has seen steady growth of its core offering across the key market. This latest drive for expansion follows the company’s recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), representing an investment of US$50 million into the Kingdom.

The agreement will see Xylem work with SAGIA to develop and localize advanced water and wastewater products and technologies to address water challenges in Saudi Arabia, and underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote economic diversification through investments in localization.

Frank Ackland, Managing Director, Middle East and Turkey, Xylem, said: “Xylem is committed to attracting a diverse pool of local industry professionals to continue strengthening our capabilities in the Middle East, in order to leverage our market-leading portfolio and provide sustainable water technology solutions to help solve the region’s greatest water challenges. Despite recent global events and a challenging start to the year, 2020 has marked an important year for Xylem in the region, with a number of key strategic appointments across the Middle East and Turkey, which will play a key role in driving our regional operations and growth.

He continued: “It has never been more important to have the right team in place and these latest additions to our sales force in the Kingdom will allow us to further connect with our customers, and deliver critical, localized products and sustainable water technology solutions to help solve the region’s greatest water challenges. We are delighted to welcome such energetic and talented individuals on board and as we continue to push ahead with our important growth plans for the region, we look forward to seeing them play an invaluable role in helping us achieve these goals.”

Hisham El Saied, HR Business Partner- at Xylem, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by a wealth of exceptional talent in this region and the appointment of Al-Anoud ,along with our other recent expert recruits, reaffirms our commitment to leveraging this talent to ensure we provide the highest possible service to our clients across the Kingdom and wider Middle East. At Xylem, we believe our people are our greatest force in helping us to make a difference to the world around us, and we are very excited to welcome our latest recruits to the team.”

In addition to the Saudi Arabia office, as part of its growth plan Xylem has invested in several facilities across the region. This includes a manufacturing plant and rental and services business in Dubai, UAE.

Xylem brings over 40 years of expertise in water management solutions and has special expertise in emergency planning and response, whilst also providing remote monitoring and control of pump location and performance. The company is committed to providing sustainable solutions to help solve the most challenging water-related problems.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for virtual roundtable to discuss emerging post-Covid industry dynamics
    BASF supports search for active ingredients to combat coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
      Siemens partners with Total to advance concepts for low-emissions LNG production
        GCC chemical industry must plan and prepare for post-Covid period, says GPCA
          Editor's comment: 'Be Smart, Safe Restart'

            More related galleries

            Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
              Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                  In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                    Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels