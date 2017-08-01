Rotork signs agreement to supply products to Anglian Water

Press Release: Rotork is has announced the award of a new framework agreement for the supply of its products and services to Anglian Water, who supply water and water recycling services to more than six million customers in the east of England and Hartlepool.

The Anglian region stretches from the Humber estuary, north of Grimsby, to the Thames estuary, and from Buckinghamshire to Lowestoft on the east coast.

Over 112,000 kilometres of water and sewer pipes supply and transport water and waste water to and from the 1,257 water and water recycling treatment works.

Under the new agreement Rotork will provide intelligent electric IQ actuators and modular electric CK actuators. Rotork will be one of only two companies to provide actuation solutions to Anglian Water.

After a decade with another actuator manufacturer, the IQ intelligent electric actuators installed during the previous framework agreement continue to be used on Anglian Water sites. Additionally, IQ range actuators continued to be supplied during the period between the two agreements, maintaining a Rotork relationship and cementing the brand as efficient and reliable.

This agreement brings with it the prospect of potentially hundreds of applications for Rotork’s products, encompassing the flow of effluent, clean water, steam and chemicals.

Meanwhile, Rotork Site Services will be working closely with Anglian Water to provide preventative maintenance advice, product testing, repairs and upgrades, helping to ensure reliable and efficient operation at their sites.