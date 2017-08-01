Trina Solar appoints Al-Raebi as authorized distributor in Yemen

Trina Solar Co., Ltd has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Yemeni photovoltaic firm Al Raebi for Trading Co. to be its authorized distributor in Yemen. The agreement comes as a further commitment of Trina Solar’s expansion plans and towards increasing its footprint in the Middle East & Africa region.

Al-Rabei’s appointment as authorized distributor will ensure that Trina Solar’s quality service and products will be available by supplying tier 1 PV modules with high reliability and solid performance to consumers across the Yemeni market.

Jimenez Antonio, head of the Middle East and Africa markets at Trina Solar, said: “We are excited to work with Al-Rabei as our authorized distributor in Yemen. We have a very long and prosperous relationship together that has always been successful and fruitful in developing our presence in the Yemeni market. This partnership will allow us to provide the most advanced solar technology to address the current and future market demand. We look forward to working with Al-Rabei to grow the business and play a key role in the already large photovoltaic industry in Yemen.”

Abdullah M. Raebi, General Manager of Al-Raebi for Trading Co., stated: “We are looking forward to working with Trina Solar as authorized distributor towards accelerating the adoption of clean energy in Yemen. Trina Solar currently ranks first in terms of market share in Yemen, strongly supporting the country’s efforts in helping ease the power shortage and responding to power needs in the residential and commercial sectors.”

Yemen is well positioned to benefit from the huge potential of PV applications because it boasts rich light resources. The country is in urgent need of best-of-breed PV products and solutions to address the domestic electricity shortage.

Trina Solar and Al-Rabei had signed a deal earlier to supply 6MW of Vertex series modules to high-efficiency distributed PV projects in the Middle East.

The acquisition of the order signaled the degree to which the Vertex series modules will lead the Middle East solar market into the era of 500W+ ultra-high power output, boosting the local application of photovoltaic clean energy.