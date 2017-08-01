Trina Solar Unveils Trinapro Mega, An Ultra-High-Power Smart PV Solution

Utilities
News
Published: 18 June 2020 - 7:10 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Trina Solar Co., Ltd., a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced the global launch of TrinaPro Mega, an ultra-high power smart PV solution featuring modules with power output exceeding 500W. With further improvements in product selection and integrated design, the solution enhances the overall system performance and reduces the levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

Following the debut of the Vertex ultra-high-power new 500W-plus module in February, TrinaPro Mega marks yet another benchmark for the era of the 500W power output, as it delivers an optimized solution for the application of Vertex modules in downstream systems.

In 2018, Trina Solar unveiled the smart PV solution "TrinaPro" for large-scale power stations. Based on system design and software algorithms, the solution integrates bifacial and high-efficiency PV modules, smart tracking systems and reliable inverters. It features integrated services and a smart O&M management platform, lowering the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by up to 15% and increasing power generation by up to 8%.

With solar energy fast approaching grid parity, TrinaPro Mega, in its role as an improved ultra-high-power smart solution, resolves several application challenges faced by existing systems. Based on the "TrinaPro" solution, TrinaPro Mega upgrades the long-string trackers for 500W-plus power modules.

Furthermore it integrates Vertex modules, Trina Solar's independently developed TCU, smart tracking algorithms and SCADA monitoring systems. For a variety of application scenarios defined by complicated geography, uneven terrain and wind speeds, TrinaPro Mega provides clients with customized solutions to ensure system reliability and efficiency.

To date, DNV.GL has completed the bankability certification for the TrinaPro Mega smart solution.

Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and vice president of Trina Solar, said: "The PV industry has embraced the 500W-plus power since the beginning of the year. As an industry pioneer, the Vertex module demonstrates Trina Solar's strong ability at innovation and provides the industry with an entirely new technical platform. Moreover, Vertex facilitates the commercialization of new technologies and paves the way for the next module power upgrade to 600W.

“Based on the Vertex module, we launched TrinaPro Mega in a move to increase value for our clients via smart upgrades to more advanced system solutions. By enhancing ultra-high power module performance and lowering the LCOE, TrinaPro Mega brings stable investment returns“, Yin Rongfang added.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Jumeirah Group launches daycation packages at four of its Dubai hotels
    Tasca Brunch returns at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
      Qantas cancels international flights until late October
        Emirates ramps up frequencies and connections
          Al-Futtaim completes lighting installation of Sharjah’s Al Wousta studios

            More related galleries

            Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
              Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                    Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative