Dubai's DEWA Retenders its 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis IWP

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority ("DEWA") has retendered its 120 Million Gallons Per Day (MIGD) Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant (SWRO) Project using the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model and is inviting bids for the process. The project is DEWA’s first Independent Water Producer (IWP) model project.

Interested parties, having experience of building and operating similar projects, are invited to partake in the tendering process for which the submission deadline is Monday, 3 August 2020.

DEWA has adopted the IWP procurement model for the Hassyan desalination plant following the success of the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park projects.

The Project will be commissioned in August 2023. The plant will use the latest and most efficient and reliable technologies to support DEWA’s water network to ensure sustainable water supply.

"We are building production plants based on Reverse Osmosis (RO) which requires less energy than the Multi-stage Flash Distillation (MSF) based plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination .DEWA aims to produce 100% of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The project is part of DEWA’s strategy to increase the water desalination capacity in Dubai. DEWA is currently desalinating water through the joint production of energy and water using efficient MSF distillation technology, which depends on waste heat created by the production of electricity for water desalination. DEWA also uses RO to desalinate water, a proven technology that is also used around the world, to absorb a considerable amount of generated power by clean energy,” added Al Tayer.