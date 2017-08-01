New additions to Sulzer’s HSTTM 30 turbocompressor range increase efficiency for wastewater applications

Sulzer has extended its HST 30 range of turbocompressors with the addition of two new models. The HST 30-58-8 and HST 30-38-2 offer increased flow and pressure respectively for applications in the wastewater industry. Together with a new, larger motor, the HST 30 range offers a cost-effective, efficient and reliable solution for aeration applications.

There are countless designs for aeration tanks and membrane bioreactors that each have their own requirements in terms of air supply. The size and depth of the tank will often define the specifications for the turbocompressor; traditional, shallower designs can utilize greater airflows while deeper tanks require high pressures of air.

For wastewater treatment plants aiming to upgrade their aeration facilities but retain shallower tanks, the HST 30-58-8 offers improved efficiency at lower pressures up to 75 kPa (10.5 psig) with an extended flow envelope up to 15’000 Nm3/h (9’400 SCFM). This model is also well-suited to the task of scouring membranes in membrane bioreactors (MBRs).

For some sites, both old and new-build, space constraints can mean that aeration tanks are deeper, with a smaller surface area. In these cases, the turbocompressor needs to deliver a higher pressure to ensure an efficient process. For these applications, the HST 30-38-2 offers increased operating pressures up to 130 kPa (18.9 psig); the flow is correspondingly lower at 10’000 Nm3/h (6’500 SCFM).

The HST 30 range has also benefitted from a new 350 kW (450 hp) electric motor which will be fitted to the top-of-the-range models. This offers greater flow rates and peak operating pressures with the HST 30-46 performance being boosted to 12’400 Nm3/h (7’900 SCFM). As with all of Sulzer’s turbocompressors, the entire unit, including the electric motor and electronic controls are all designed and manufactured in-house.

Sulzer has an excellent reputation for reliability in turbocompressor applications, with many units having been in operation for over 20 years. As these, and other units, are considered for refurbishment or upgrading, the HST 30 series offers several benefits in terms of efficiency and performance as well as integration with the latest communications protocols.