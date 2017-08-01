Siemens Energy and Ecolog International to provide industrial wastewater treatment solution

Siemens, with a highly-trusted brand in wastewater treatment solutions, with Ecolog's portfolio of end-to-end services including its design, build and operate model, create a very strong team and compelling value proposition for the customers and end users.

Industrial wastewater is a rapidly growing waste stream of downstream and energy industries, which has adversely impacted the environment and water resources over the last century. As the industry grows in capacity and complexity of its waste streams, it is of paramount importance to utilise advanced and integrated solutions to meet process needs as well as environmental regulations.

Integration of Siemens' Zimpro Wet Air Oxidation and PACT biological treatment solutions, as part of the overall services provided by Ecolog wastewater treatment solutions, will lead to greater efficiency and local value add. The target of the partnership aims to identify and develop projects where technology can make a difference in terms of reaching low pollutant discharge levels or for water reuse, and giving customers the option to outsource the plant integration, build and operation.

Anthony Pink, CEO of Siemens Water Solutions, added, “Wastewater has to undergo a complex, energy-intense process to reach the required level of purity. Siemens Energy's specialist technology supports this process, and our agreement with Ecolog enhances our technological portfolio with key treatment technologies and vast wastewater experience, aligned with local high-performance services, allowing Ecolog and Siemens to jointly serve the wastewater industry in a broader way, as required.”

Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International, said that the partnership is set to bring advanced and integrated solutions to the customers and enable them to focus more on managing production and less on waste management and side streams.