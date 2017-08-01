Linxon to deliver substation works for Seagreen offshore wind farm project

Linxon is supporting Petrofac to deliver the turnkey onshore substation and supply, install and commission the HVAC equipment for the offshore substation of the Seagreen offshore wind farm project.

The Linxon EPC scope includes the design, supply and construction of all onshore civil works and the HVAC electrical system equipment at both the onshore Tealing substation site and within the offshore substation platform. The onshore civil works will be undertaken by Noel Regan & Sons (NRS), a Scottish-based civil engineering contractor.

“We are honoured to be collaborating with Petrofac for this large-scale renewable energy project,” said Frederic Trefois, CEO of Linxon. “Our collaboration, bringing together collective expertise and experience from similar onshore and offshore renewables projects is impressive and creates value for our customers from the early stage of the project development until the end of the commissioning of the project. Linxon is fully committed to contribute with its world class execution skills to deliver a safe, quality focused and on-time project.”

At peak, the Linxon project team will have 10 UK based project staff who will manage the works with a UK based M&E contractor providing 40 installation staff and NRS, who are based in Livingston, providing 50 local project staff and operatives to deliver the civil works.

Working closely with Petrofac and its supply chain partners, Linxon has already commenced early project works and is due to commence site/construction works in the coming weeks.

Seagreen 1, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total, recently reached final investment decision, helping to kick start Scotland’s green recovery from the coronavirus.

When complete, Seagreen 1 will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, able to provide around 1 million homes with renewable electricity each year. The site is situated over 27 km off the Angus coast and will consist of 114 10MW Mitsubishi Vestas Offshore Wind Farm turbines.