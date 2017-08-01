ABB to celebrate e-mobility with launch of World EV Day

Utilities
News
Published: 24 June 2020 - 10:41 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The inaugural World EV Day, being launched by ABB and Green.TV, will be a day of global e-mobility appreciation. Current and prospective drivers of electric vehicles, alongside local transport authorities and fleet operators, will be encouraged to recognize the crucial role which they play in driving the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emission future for all.

The day will become an annual institution and will also recognize the vital role which reliable and fast charging infrastructure, grid reinforcement and the integration of renewable power generation must play in enabling a truly sustainable transport ecosystem.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions, said: “This is a crucial time for transitioning to a new, electrified and sustainable model for mobility. As part of ABB Electrification’s Mission to Zero, we are at the forefront of making this transition possible, and a global day which recognizes and celebrates worldwide the importance of e-mobility solutions is something that ABB is delighted to be the lead partner on.”

With ABB's unrivalled expertise in electrification, and its global leadership in electric vehicle charging solutions, having sold more than 14,000 DC fast chargers across more than 80 countries, ABB is the perfect industry partner for World EV Day. ABB recently received the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

Ade Thomas, Founder of media company Green.TV, added: “I’m delighted to be working with ABB, to begin an exciting journey towards a global institution in the e-mobility calendar: World EV Day will serve as a day of celebrating e-mobility as a key tool in driving a decarbonized transport future for all.”

World EV Day will be working with other partners and leaders in the e-mobility sector to make the inaugural World EV Day the start of an international mobility movement.

Additional partners include, Mahindra Electric Mobility, which manufactures electric vehicles and related technologies, Liberty Charge, which helps deliver power and connectivity infrastructure for on-street EV Charging in residential areas of the UK, and manufacturer of all electric trucks, Volta Trucks.

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, a company headquartered in India, said: “We are proud to be associated with Green.TV in launching World EV Day, a global day to highlight the importance of sustainable mobility and to make electric mobility a preferred choice of customers across the globe.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DHL Express to build new European gateway at Munich Airport
    Etisalat launches two new data centres in the UAE to strengthen international connectivity links
      A380 returns to the skies as Emirates calls superjumbo back into service
        OPEC compliance reached 87% in May 2020
          Neo Studios new ceiling light Guppy is inspired by tropical fish

            More related galleries

            The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
              In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19
                  Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
                    Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch