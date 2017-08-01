ABB to celebrate e-mobility with launch of World EV Day

The inaugural World EV Day, being launched by ABB and Green.TV, will be a day of global e-mobility appreciation. Current and prospective drivers of electric vehicles, alongside local transport authorities and fleet operators, will be encouraged to recognize the crucial role which they play in driving the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emission future for all.

The day will become an annual institution and will also recognize the vital role which reliable and fast charging infrastructure, grid reinforcement and the integration of renewable power generation must play in enabling a truly sustainable transport ecosystem.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions, said: “This is a crucial time for transitioning to a new, electrified and sustainable model for mobility. As part of ABB Electrification’s Mission to Zero, we are at the forefront of making this transition possible, and a global day which recognizes and celebrates worldwide the importance of e-mobility solutions is something that ABB is delighted to be the lead partner on.”

With ABB's unrivalled expertise in electrification, and its global leadership in electric vehicle charging solutions, having sold more than 14,000 DC fast chargers across more than 80 countries, ABB is the perfect industry partner for World EV Day. ABB recently received the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

Ade Thomas, Founder of media company Green.TV, added: “I’m delighted to be working with ABB, to begin an exciting journey towards a global institution in the e-mobility calendar: World EV Day will serve as a day of celebrating e-mobility as a key tool in driving a decarbonized transport future for all.”

World EV Day will be working with other partners and leaders in the e-mobility sector to make the inaugural World EV Day the start of an international mobility movement.

Additional partners include, Mahindra Electric Mobility, which manufactures electric vehicles and related technologies, Liberty Charge, which helps deliver power and connectivity infrastructure for on-street EV Charging in residential areas of the UK, and manufacturer of all electric trucks, Volta Trucks.

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, a company headquartered in India, said: “We are proud to be associated with Green.TV in launching World EV Day, a global day to highlight the importance of sustainable mobility and to make electric mobility a preferred choice of customers across the globe.”