Connectors for energy storage systems

Connectors for energy storage systems
Published: 25 June 2020 - 10:01 a.m.
By: Staff writer

Phoenix Contact presents new connectors for energy storage systems. The device and cable connectors are protected against polarity reversal and can be rotated 360°. This makes them particularly suitable for flexible cable outlets in modular battery racks.

The touch-proof circular connectors feature color coding and mechanical coding to ensure a high degree of safety when connecting the battery terminals. The new product family is designed for conductor cross sections from 16 to 25 mm², and transmits nominal currents up to 120 A and nominal voltages up to 1500 V (DC).

