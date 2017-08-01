Three60 Communities posts Dh7mn in savings on utility expenses during first five months of 2020

Three60 Communities, a subsidiary of Eltizam Asset Management Group and a leading provider of quality and innovative community management services in the UAE and Oman, has posted substantial savings of AED 7 million on utility expenses across communities it manages during the first five months of 2020, an increase of 49 per cent in savings compared to the same period last year.

In line with UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the company has focused on developing and deploying comprehensive energy and utility management plans across its portfolio, in an effort to reduce each community’s carbon footprint, while lowering operating costs at the same time.

The biggest savings came from the electricity consumption reduction, with savings from January to May 2020 totaling AED4.3 million. This was followed by savings on chilled water consumption totaling AED2.3 million, which was achieved through continuous monitoring and control of chilled water flow and temperature. Water consumption across the communities also went down during the period, leading to savings of AED 400 thousand.

Some of the conservation initiatives included the installation of LED lights in common areas and sensor lights in parking bays of some communities. The insulation of the common areas’ chilled water lines and the regular maintenance of thermostats have also resulted in considerable energy savings, as well as the installation of chiller rigging, sun protection films and new building management systems in certain communities. Additionally, modification of lighting circuits for day and nighttime operation also contributed to consumption reduction.

Three60 has also scheduled the regular maintenance of filtration pump and filter to ensure that only clean water flows into the pools. To lower the communities’ chilled water consumption by 30 per cent, the Three60 teams have installed variable frequency drives (VFD) and adiabatic system as well.

Mohammed Alsharaf, Chief Operations Officer, Eltizam Asset Management Group, UAE and Oman, said: “We closely worked with different communities for the implementation of these measures to achieve maximum energy and water savings in 2020 and the coming years. Our efforts are according to the principles behind the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar of the new Get Wonky culture of Eltizam. The CSR pillar covers various areas, including energy efficiency, to ensure a maximum positive impact for the benefit of our valued owners.”

“These initiatives have been implemented as part of the company’s strategy this year to shift to a proactive energy management model, which is now an integral part of any new contract. At Three60, we seek to provide owners and occupants with a sustainable community where they can live, work, and play happily. Our measures reflect this commitment,” he concluded.