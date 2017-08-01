ACWA Power says it is on course for $10bn investments target

Utilities
News
Published: 29 June 2020 - 11:34 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Saudi utilities developer and operator ACWA Power expects to achieve its target of more than $10 billion in new investments this year, as the coronavirus pandemic had “minimal impact” on its projects, the firm’s chief executive told Reuters.

The company is still committed to a planned initial public offering (IPO), although execution will depend on the right timing and market conditions, Chief Executive Paddy Padmanathan said in an interview.

“In the beginning of the year we had a macro target of investing in new projects of about $10 billion dollars,” he said.

“I expect we will achieve that.”

The company had managed to “navigate the COVID-19 impact successfully,” Padmanathan added, thanks to the vital water and power services it provides across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, he added.

“Projects under construction are progressing with some element of marginal impact caused by supply chain and movement restrictions, and projects in development are well in progress,” Padmanathan said.

“Overall, we are blessed in not being severely affected.”

ACWA Power, which wanted to list on the Saudi stock exchange two years ago, is still keen on the public flotation, he said.

“We absolutely recognise the value of having the public also as shareholders ... but we need to do it at the right time when we feel both the markets and we are ready,” Padmanathan said.

“We will get to a public listing sooner rather than later.”

Last year, Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), said the sovereign wealth fund planned to increase its stake in ACWA Power to 40% from 29.28%.

“We have welcomed that and are working towards that,” Padmanathan added.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Emerson integrates augmented reality into Plantweb Optics software, enhancing remote collaboration, workforce effectiveness
    Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East in Egypt signs an engineering master service agreement with PETROJET
      Mammoet awarded two vital contracts by Duqm oil refinery
        SEC Awards 5 Stars to Waad Al Shamal Power Plant Project for Environment, Health & Safety Standards
          Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj for first time in modern history

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
              In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                  The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                    In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo