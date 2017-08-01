Yellow Door Energy Commissions Solar Park for Jordan’s Jabri Restaurant

Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable energy provider for businesses, has commissioned a 1.2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar park for Jabri Restaurant.

Located in Al-Salt, Jordan and covering an area of 22,000 square meters, this solar park will generate 2,145 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 1,500 tonnes.

It will also meet over 70% of Jabri Restaurant’s annual energy consumption needs, providing clean energy for Jabri restaurants in Jordan.

Yousef Jabri, second generation owner of Jabri Restaurants, commented: “Our family business was founded in 1935 in Amman, Jordan. Long-term sustainability, commitment to high quality and a passion for food has kept Jabri Restaurant successful for the past eight decades.

The solar park developed by Yellow Door Energy reduces our energy costs by 45% and moves us forward on our sustainability journey. We look forward to having the solar park generating clean renewable energy for our restaurants for generations to come.”

Jeremy Crane, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Door Energy, commented: “We are proud to support Jabri Restaurant in its cost reduction and sustainability goals. Our solar park demonstrates Jabri Restaurants’ innovation stewardship and sustainability leadership, and we hope it will inspire other leading businesses to switch to clean energy.”

The solar park operates under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) wheeling agreement, which is a form of project financing wherein a private entity receives a concession from the private or public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility stated in the contract. As the BOOT solar provider, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar park.

Jordan is a leader in the Middle East for its rapid adoption of renewable energy. By 2020, one-fifth of the country’s energy will be generated through renewables, as stated by His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in April 2019.