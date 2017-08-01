Ingeteam reaches 50GW installed wind capacity milestone

Ingeteam, a global technology Group specialized in electric power conversion, has announced that it commissioned 50GW of electrical wind power conversion equipment to date, thanks to consistently strong sales of wind power converters and wind control cabinets.

Ingeteam entered the wind industry in 1995 working on the development of variable-speed machines. They were the first manufacturer to launch DFIG Converters in the market.

25 years later this technology is still the golden standard in the industry, and with 50GW on the clock,

“This steady performance is largely supported by our company’s long-term commitment to continuous innovation, backed by industry-leading R&D investment levels. 5% of the company’s turnover is re-invested in new product developments and over 400 employees work in R&D labs.” commented Alberto Barcia, Commercial Director of Ingeteam’s Wind Business Unit.

“Our sales were also strengthened by timely investments in key emerging markets, notably Brazil and India. We were able to establish our company as the leader in these two key wind markets, which have been key important engines of our growth ever since.”, Barcia continued.

In 2019, Ingeteam reported once again a healthy growth of its global wind business with 4GW delivered worldwide.

The company offers a wide range of proven, in-house developed electrical equipment up to 15 MW for both onshore and offshore applications.

Thanks to its localized and agile manufacturing strategy, Ingeteam can supply its customers flexibly from cutting-edge production facilities in Europe, Asia, North and South America, and consistently meet the industry’s highest-level quality standards.

Earlier this year, Ingeteam launched its latest innovation, a new-generation of wind power converters developed for high power DFIG application ranging from 6 to 8MW. This new converter technology is very grid-friendly, and includes FRT, SCR and SSR features. It complies with the most stringent grid codes, enabling it to be deployed anywhere in the world. In particular, they are the technology of choice for emerging markets such as India or Brazil.