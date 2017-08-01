Siemens to supply equipment for large-scale gas field development offshore Malaysia

Siemens Gas and Power was recently awarded a contract to supply three SGT-300 industrial gas turbine generators (GTG), three mechanical-drive SGT-300 gas turbines and three DATUM centrifugal compressors for the PETRONAS Kasawari Gas Field Development Project in the South China Sea, offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

The customer, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has formed a joint venture with TechnipFMC to execute this work, with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) as the end user.

With an estimated recoverable gas resource circa three trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF), the Kasawari field is one of the most significant gas discoveries in Malaysia.

Once in production, the field will produce up to 900 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas, which will be delivered to the PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The three SGT-300 GTG units will have dual-fuel capability. Each turbine will have a power capacity of 7.9 megawatts electric (MWe) at ISO condition.

The units will provide the necessary power to the entire CPP that will process and export the natural gas. Power demands include living quarters and electrical utilities for all process systems and wellheads.

The three SGT-300 mechanical drive gas turbines are designed to produce a power output of 9 megawatts (MW) at ISO condition.

They will directly drive the DATUM compressors that will compress and export sales gas to the existing riser platform nearshore, before delivering gas to the LNG complex. The SGT-300 is a robust, proven gas turbine used for power generation and mechanical drive applications throughout the world.

The turbine is most renowned for its use in the oil and gas industry and is a popular choice because of its compact arrangement, easy on-site maintainability, and reliability.

The SGT-300 GTG also has a high-efficiency, an innovative dry low emissions (DLE) combustion system and more than 7 million hours of operating experience worldwide.

Compared to other gas turbines on the market, the SGT-300 GTG offers a lower life cycle cost, particularly a longer overhaul interval, as well as higher reliability.

The core engine for each SGT-300 will be manufactured at the Siemens Gas Turbine Service Center in Lincoln, United Kingdom, and the GTGs and gas turbine compressor train will be packaged and tested in Houston, Texas, USA.

The units will be delivered to the customer in time for the planned startup of the CPP in Q1 2023.

“Siemens Gas and Power is proud to be selected by MMHE in supporting PCSB’s project to supply our proven, robust SGT-300 gas turbines and DATUM compressors for their large-scale field projects,” said Thorbjoern Fors, CEO for Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division.

“This new contract award follows our breakthrough year in 2018 in Malaysia when Siemens supplied three SGT-300 units after signing our Global Frame Agreement contract with PETRONAS in 2017.”