Switch back on remotely

The narrow PTCB electronic circuit breakers from Phoenix Contact are now also available with inverted status output and reset input. The status of the devices is monitored remotely and tripped channels can be switched back on quickly and easily.

With the new products, there is a choice between fixed and adjustable nominal current values. The versions up to 3 A are approved in accordance with NEC Class 2 for establishing energy-limited circuits.

The narrow, single-channel devices can be combined with the Clipline complete terminal block system. With the consistent bridging options, you can also implement simple potential distribution quickly with the new products. The standard terminal blocks and the accessories will continue to be used, so no new materials need to be qualified. Adding to existing applications is quick and easy.

The device circuit breakers feature increased diagnostics and control options with reliable protection while taking up the narrowest amount of space.