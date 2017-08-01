Xylem Closes $1bn Inaugural Green Bond

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced the successful closing of its inaugural green bond offering of $1 billion in senior unsecured notes.

The offering, which received strong support in the market, consisted of $500 million of 1.950% senior notes due in January 2028 and $500 million of 2.250% senior notes due in January 2031.

The proceeds will fund green projects that help improve water accessibility, water affordability, and water systems resilience, in alignment with Xylem’s Green Finance Framework.

“Solving the world’s toughest water challenges already puts sustainability at the heart of our business, and this bond offering brings sustainability to the center of our funding strategy,” said Mark Rajkowski, Xylem’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’re very pleased by the market’s enthusiastic interest in the bond. It both expands liquidity at attractive rates and provides funding capacity for green projects that are important to our customers, employees, shareholders and communities.”

This is the second sustainability-driven financing completed by the Company, which previously executed an $800 million revolving credit facility with a sustainability-linked pricing mechanism in March 2019. The successful offering further enhances Xylem’s robust liquidity position, and maximizes flexibility in an evolving macro-economic environment.

The green bond offering builds on the strength of the Company’s sustainability track-record, and aligns with its ambitious 2025 sustainability goals, which include the commitment to save more than 16.5 billion cubic meters of water through the use of advanced technologies.

The eligible projects Xylem will invest in are further described in the Company’s Green Finance Framework and are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These eligible projects include eco-efficient- and/or circular economy-adapted products, production technologies and processes, and solutions that advance sustainable water and wastewater management, including communities’ resiliency against the impacts of climate change.

Given that the majority of Xylem’s technologies, products and solutions address these topics, the proceeds of the offering provide exceptional financing versatility.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in solving water issues and stewarding society’s shared water resources,” said Claudia Toussaint, Xylem’s General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Xylem, with its long history of innovation, is applying the powerful capabilities of digital technology, integrated management and data analytics to make water systems more eco-efficient and sustainable. When we create more positive sustainability outcomes, we generate economic value while also creating value for society.”

Sustainalytics, a leading provider of ESG and corporate governance research and ratings, reviewed Xylem’s Green Finance Framework, and provided a Second Party Opinion.