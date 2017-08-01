Sulzer’s CPE ANSI pump granted NSF drinking water certificate

Sulzer’s CPE pump has been granted NSF61 and NSF372 drinking water certification. The energy-efficient CPE end-suction single-stage centrifugal pump range was launched last year.

The pump range now conforms to the highest standards related to drinking water applications as well as the energy efficiency requirements of all industries globally.

The CPE pump is designed to meet the process requirements in a variety of industrial applications, such as clean or slightly contaminated liquids, viscous liquids and fibrous slurries.

With the newly obtained NSF drinking water certificate, the CPE process pump range is also a perfect fit for water treatment, water supply and distribution as well as desalination applications. The drinking water certificate is valid for duplex stainless steel (ASTM A890 3A) CPE pumps equipped with NSF-certified mechanical seals.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has specified the Pump Energy Index (PEI) for clean water pumps (in the range of 1-200 HP) with the target of reducing energy consumption. PEI for clean water pumps was set to ≤1.0. The CPE pump clearly exceeds the PEI requirements as well as the design requirements of the ASME B73.1 standard. For the customers, this means substantial savings in the total cost of ownership (TCO) and a reduced environmental footprint.

The CPE pumps with NSF certificate are manufactured in our Easley factory in USA.

“We are eager to offer our new CPE pump range to our customers in need of a robust process pump suited to drinking water applications. The new drinking water certifications will allow the use of CPE in an even wider range of applications and will help to reduce the TCO of our customers.” Joe Salah, Sales Manager, Sulzer Pump Solutions Inc.