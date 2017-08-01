DEWA receives 6,124 requests to connect electricity through Al Namoos

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received 6,124 requests for electricity connections through its Al Namoos service, from its launch to 31 April 2020.

DEWA has confirmed its commitment to meet all requests as quickly as usual, based on the best standards. DEWA is applying all precautionary measures when responding to these requests, without compromising the health and safety of all its stakeholders.

Al Namoos enables contractors and consultants to obtain electricity connections in one step within five days.

It also waives connection charges for industrial and commercial projects requiring loads of up to 150 kilowatts.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s precautionary measures ensure the safety of consultants, contractors and subcontractors. This is done by adhering to the best practices in health and safety to protect against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

“DEWA has ensured the continuity of its business to operate at the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA has an advanced digital infrastructure and it adopts the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmanned aerial vehicles, energy storage, blockchain, the Internet of Things and many more."

The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained first place globally for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100% in all Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report.

The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world.

DEWA enables customers to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, easily and safely through its smart app and website, without needing to visit its customer happiness centres. This saves them time and efforts, and ensures the health and safety of society.

DEWA urges all consultants, contractors, and subcontractors to prevent their employees from going to DEWA’s offices if they have flu-like symptoms or high temperatures, respiratory problems or travelled recently.

DEWA also asks drivers and their colleagues to wear masks and gloves when delivering or supplying goods to DEWA’s offices, follow all preventative measures, and ensure the number of passengers on each bus doesn’t exceed 20 people.

Contractors and suppliers can submit any enquiries, requests, and complete other transactions through DEWA’s website and smart app. They can also contact the technical consulting offices by phone 04 322 9999 or email dp.enquiries@dewa.gov.ae