SirajPower appointed as a new solar partner by Danube Group

SirajPower, a leading distributed solar energy provider in UAE, has been appointed by one of UAE’s largest conglomerates, Danube Group as its new solar partner in the UAE.

The group commissioned SirajPower to take over the financing, operation, and maintenance of its 1MWP solar power plant spread across JAFZA and Dubai TechnoPark.

The solar system will cover approximately 13,000 sqm roof area and is expected to generate 1.7 GWh of annual energy production.

The project will also help displace over 1,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emission (Co2) per annum, corresponding to more than 150 million smartphones being charged.

“It’s a privilege to add to our robust portfolio another major UAE player such as Danube Group. The trust shown in our unique business model reflects the remarkable expertise and reputation we’ve developed in this important sector of the market,” said Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower.

“The private sector’s appetite for solar plants has been quickly increasing over the past few years and different solar solutions are being offered. We thank Danube Group for selecting us as a reliable partner to help them achieve their clean energy transition and contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE.”

Rizwan Sajan, Founder, and Chairman of Danube Group said that installing the panels at the company’s facilities will help Danube save on electricity costs while preserving the environment.

“I would like to urge every entrepreneur out there to employ measures and practices that are good for the conservation of our natural resources. Additionally, I would like to thank SirajPower for being such a wonderful partner in providing these full-fledged solar power services,” said Sajan.

SirajPower previously reported that commercial and industrial businesses will look into reducing their operating costs and limiting their cash expenses to be able to resume their business and brave the financial crisis ahead.

According to Longuet, in such a context, solar energy combined with financing solutions such as the leasing model will be helpful when it comes to easing energy expenses.

“This will allow private companies to reduce their electricity bill in a very significant manner without any upfront investment. This is a model we promoted for many years and we strongly believe it will contribute to mitigating the economic impact of the crisis on our clients and other companies embracing renewable energy,” said Longuet.

Since the beginning of 2020, SirajPower has considerably expanded its footprint in the residential sector whilst steadily further strengthening its presence in the commercial and industrial sectors. As a result, to date, SirajPower holds the largest solar energy portfolio in the region with over 50 MWp already under operation.