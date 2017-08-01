Dubai's DEWA to strengthen ties with Japan

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received Dr. Akima Umezawa, Consul General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the importance of enhancing strategic collaboration between DEWA and Japanese companies in water, renewable and clean energy sectors.

Al Tayer briefed Umezawa on DEWA’s most prominent projects, initiatives, and programmes in anticipating and shaping the future of energy, by pioneering a futuristic model for utilities. DEWA strives to achieve the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. The strategy aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

DEWA has launched several green programmes and initiatives to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 goals.

These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030 and investments up to Dh50bn.

The Consul General of Japan commended DEWA’s efforts in enhancing the country’s energy sector especially in Dubai.

He also praised DEWA’s assistance and services to Japanese companies in Dubai.