MHPS signs 12-year maintenance contract for coal-fired BLCP Power Station

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems will continue to handle long-term maintenance duties for another 12 years at a Thai coal-fired power station it originally helped bring into operation 13 years ago.

MHPS and BLCP Power Limited agreed to an extension of the long-term maintenance agreement (LTMA) at the 1,400-MW BLCP Power Station. BLCP, located in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong Province of Thailand, includes two subcritical power units burning bituminous coal imported from Australia and Indonesia, according to reports.

The LTMA with MHPS covers major equipment including boilers, steam turbines and flue gas cleaning system which was built by MHPS. The company has had previous LTMAs of three, six and nine years at the BLCP Power Station.

The comprehensive LTMA includes regular inspections, equipment replacement, and efficiency improvements. The extension concludes in 2032, when the 25-year power purchase agreement with the Electricity Authority of Thailand is completed.

The signing ceremony, held at the MHPS head office in Yokohama earlier this month, was attended by BLCP Managing Director Yuthana Charoenwong and other company executives, with MHPS represented by President Ken Kawai.

The BLCP units burn about 3.64 million tons of coal annually. The station is installed with flue gas desulfurization, electrostatic precipitator, low NOx (nitrogen oxide) burner, wastewater treatment and other environmental management technologies.