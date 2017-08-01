Saudi’s Al Kifah and Spain’s Grupotec form JV to advance renewable energy

Utilities
News
Published: 1 March 2020 - 5 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Al Kifah Holding has signed an agreement with Spanish multidisciplinary engineering and architecture company, Grupotec, to supply solar power for Saudi Arabia's industrial and commercial sectors, as well as to develop large scale solar projects.

Signed on the sidelines of the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh, which is organised by the Saudi Contractors Authority, Al Kifah and Grupotec will explore the opportunities for the renewable sector by supplying solar power for Phase 1 of the kingdom’s major projects, including Qiddiya, Neom and The Red Sea Project.

Al Kifah also said the joint venture aligns with the Vision 2030 agenda to diversify the kingdom’s economy optimise the energy mix of Saudi Arabia. The country has set a target of including 40GW to its energy mix through solar till 2030.

Al Kifah investment manager, Hassan Ali, told Construction Week: “We selected Grupotec through the alignment of our capabilities and to pursue opportunities of the renewable sector in Saudi Arabia.”

Commenting on the joint venture, Grupotec business development director, Azahar Gomes, told Construction Week: “For us, this is a huge step to have a presence in Saudi Arabia with a very well-known partner in Al-Kifah. We have been very successful with utility-scale around the world, although we are Spanish, our biggest portfolio is abroad.

She added: “We were very interested in pushing opportunities into the Middle East and we connected with Al-Kifah in London for the deal to be completed. We had a lot of synergies to work together in the region.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Air Products Qudra breaks ground for world-class, fully-integrated industrial gases hub in Jubail
    Saudi Aramco, McDermott break ground on fabrication facility at King Salman International Complex
      Flynas to fly to 10 new destinations
        Air Products Foundation makes $100,000 grant to assist novel coronavirus recovery efforts in China
          Saudi Arabia suspends visas for pilgrims

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                    Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis