DEWA becomes first utility in the Middle East to receive ISO:20400:2017 for Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ISO:20400:2017 for Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain, becoming the first utility in the Middle East to receive this certificate.

DEWA received the certificate after a thorough audit by INTERTEK on DEWA’s Sustainable Procurement practices. ISO 20400:2017 is the world’s first international standard for sustainable procurement and aims to help organisations develop and implement sustainable purchasing practices and deliver sustainable outcomes through their Supply Chain.

“Sustainability is an important pillar of our vision and mission, and we strive to adopt it in all our operations. We also work to expand the scale of sustainability to include Supply Chain, society and the economy of Dubai at large. This achieves an integrated strategy for sustainable businesses. To achieve these goals, we conduct research, analysis and benchmarking to get a comprehensive look on DEWA’s road map,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA strives to enhance Dubai’s global position in sustainability and a green economy. We adopt the best international standards for all our projects, in accordance with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. This also achieves the UAE Centennial 2071; the Dubai Plan 2021 to establish Dubai as a sustainable city, whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable; and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA adopts a responsible strategy to identify its resources in line with the sustainability goals and improving its relationship management with suppliers. Receiving the ISO 20400:2017 adds to DEWA’s achievements in sustainability and comes as a result of adopting sustainability in its procurement. This ensures the security of supply chain, avoids financial and environmental risks, and enhances the trust of investors and customers,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.