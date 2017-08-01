Grundfos organises cricket tournament plumbers in UAE

Grundfos, a global leader in innovative water solutions with sustainability at the core of its business, partnered with MAHY Khoory & Co to arrange a cricket tournament to support the plumbers and installers in the UAE market.

The inaugural Grundfos Cricket Tournament for Installers was open to all plumbers and installers from across the UAE and was held over two consecutive weekends. The tournament featured ten teams of eight players, with five teams registering from Dubai, three from Sharjah, one from Ajman and one from Abu Dhabi.

Four teams, PM1, CR, CMBE and SEG, reached the semi-finals, with PM1 from Sharjah coming out on top in a thrilling final win over Dubai team SEG. The winning team shared a prize of AED10,000, with the runners-up sharing AED8,000 and the beaten semi-finalists picking up AED3,000 each.

Sikander Ejaz, Marketing Lead at Grundfos, said: “At Grundfos and MAHY Khoory, we wanted to create a platform that resonates with the personal interests of plumbers and brings them together as a community. Over the past two weekends we have thoroughly enjoyed hosting the tournament while supporting good health and wellbeing.”

Aside from the on-field action, participants also enjoyed a range of activities including a fastest- bowler competition, an aiming challenge - where bowlers had to hit the middle stump – and a photobooth, while refreshments and food was provided for all.