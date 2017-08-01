Grundfos organises cricket tournament plumbers in UAE

Utilities
News
Published: 2 March 2020 - 11:14 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Grundfos, a global leader in innovative water solutions with sustainability at the core of its business, partnered with MAHY Khoory & Co to arrange a cricket tournament to support the plumbers and installers in the UAE market.

The inaugural Grundfos Cricket Tournament for Installers was open to all plumbers and installers from across the UAE and was held over two consecutive weekends. The tournament featured ten teams of eight players, with five teams registering from Dubai, three from Sharjah, one from Ajman and one from Abu Dhabi.

Four teams, PM1, CR, CMBE and SEG, reached the semi-finals, with PM1 from Sharjah coming out on top in a thrilling final win over Dubai team SEG. The winning team shared a prize of AED10,000, with the runners-up sharing AED8,000 and the beaten semi-finalists picking up AED3,000 each.

Sikander Ejaz, Marketing Lead at Grundfos, said: “At Grundfos and MAHY Khoory, we wanted to create a platform that resonates with the personal interests of plumbers and brings them together as a community. Over the past two weekends we have thoroughly enjoyed hosting the tournament while supporting good health and wellbeing.”

Aside from the on-field action, participants also enjoyed a range of activities including a fastest- bowler competition, an aiming challenge - where bowlers had to hit the middle stump – and a photobooth, while refreshments and food was provided for all.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nominees revealed for the Time Out Abu Dhabi Music & Nightlife Awards 2020
    Be creative to reduce food waste, says Coya’s Middle East executive chef
      DT, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm deliver world’s first multi vendor network slicing trial
        Supplier News: The Waterfalls Group partners with CanO Water
          Nokia CEO steps down after more than a decade in charge

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                    Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis