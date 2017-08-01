Volvo Penta presents new D8 genset engine at Middle East Energy

Utilities
News
Published: 3 March 2020 - 2:02 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Following the unveiling of its Stage V engines for mobile gensets in November last year, Volvo Penta is now further strengthening its industrial power generation product range. The latest addition to the family – the D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 engine – is being presented to customers for the first time at Middle East Energy (MEE). The new addition to the company’s genset product portfolio delivers industry-leading power density and a compact design for its power class, as well as low fuel consumption and noise levels.

The D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 engine was unveiled to customers at Middle East Energy.

“We are excited to introduce another new premium product to our customers with the launch of the Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 D8 engine,” says Giorgio Paris, Head of Industrial at Volvo Penta. “With our strong range of products for power generation, our customers can expect reliable, fuel-efficient and cost-effective engines which deliver an extremely attractive total cost of ownership throughout their service life.”

Alongside the modern D8 engine, Volvo Penta is also showcasing its flagship 16-litre diesel engine, the D16. The D16 produces up to 800 kVA and delivers excellent power density, high fuel efficiency and low exhaust emission levels. The company’s power generation engines range from 85 kVA to 800 kVA, and meet all emission legislation requirements across the world.

Under the theme, ‘Power of Independence’, Volvo Penta is reinforcing its message of being an independent engine supplier. “Our business is to be the best partner to our OEM customers,” explains Giorgio. “We are dedicated to supplying the optimal design, installation, operation and maintenance support to our customers, wherever they are. As well as investing in our products, we are also continuously developing our extensive, global dealer support network.”

Volvo Penta, through its partnership with Al Masaood Power Division, is showcasing its new D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 engine at Middle East Energy between March 3rd-5th in Dubai. To find out more about the new D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 engine, the popular D16 or other models in the company’s robust power generation range, visit stand S2.E39.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Al Masaood Power showcases Volvo Penta’s latest Diesel Engines for the Power Generation Industry at Middle East Energy 2020
    Logistics Middle East Awards nominations deadline March 5th
      Reservoir partners with Abu Dhabi's PopArabia to support Arab music talent
        New speakers announced for Brazil & Arab Countries Economic Forum
          Building work starts on Premier Inn Barsha Heights

            More related galleries

            First look: Address Sky View Downtown Dubai
              Hotel Indigo: from Vintage to Vogue
                Photos: Shala Beach Lounge opens at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina launches business lunch
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse