Emicool optimizes flow to save energy at Al Jadaf District Cooling Plant with Siemens Demand Flow® Solution

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC, a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has implemented Siemens Demand Flow® Solution at its Al Jadaf District Cooling Plant in Dubai.

This centralized chiller plant is currently supplying cooling to Palazzo Versace, one of Dubai’s leading 5 star’s hotels and the adjacent D1 Tower, an 80-storey luxurious residential tower located at Dubai Creek.

The implementation of the system is designed to generate a significant impact on energy conservation, resulting in the potential annual energy savings of approximately 1.629 Megawatt-Hour with 13.4% saving on annual energy bills enabling a return on investment expected in just below 2 years.

This project is also expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 716 tons per annum.

Emicool Technical and Energy Team, in collaboration with Siemens and with support of ARK Energy as project development consultant, executed energy optimization project for DCP 11 implementing Siemens Demand Flow® Solution with guaranteed saving energy performance contract in line with Emicool’s strategic objectives to increase operational and energy efficiency of all DCPs.

The tailor-made HVAC energy optimized Siemens Demand Flow® Solution provides a holistic approach to optimizing both chilled water and air distribution systems, without compromising on the comfort of the cooling services. The patented solution is designed to deliver immediate results through automated technology and its built-in analytics alleviate constraints on customers’ internal resources & extend equipment life.

Commenting on the implementation of the solution, Dr Adib Moubadder, CEO, Emicool, said, “Sustainable solutions have been at the forefront of our operations. We constantly strive to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction, without compromising on the quality of our services by implementing enhanced measures, keeping up with our commitment of efficient operational and service standards. With this implementation, Emicool’s Al Jadaf district cooling plant will be optimized to make it 13.4% more efficient, which is in line with our strategy that aims to secure sustainable energy supply, contributing to environmental protection through energy and resource conservation and directly impacting our bottom line.”

Emicool’s partnership with Siemens for this project will ensure smooth facilitation and maintenance of the solution, integrated into the district cooling plant.

The solution is programmed to maintain and ensure water temperature without affecting the building’s cooling requirements. The parameters are fine-tuned to enhance the overall performance of the district cooling plant.

“This prestigious project is a great example of how smart algorithms and machine-learning software can make a significant difference to both energy savings and the longevity of plants and assets,” said Markus Strohmeier, Senior Executive Vice President of Regional Solutions and Services, Siemens Middle East. “Once again we have proved the ability of Demand Flow to deliver exceptional plant efficiency for one of the leading district cooling providers in Dubai, responsible for supplying cooling to the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel.”